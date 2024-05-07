Standard of Ghana football is low – Augustine Ahinful

Augustine Ahinful

Augustine Ahinful, a former Ghana international, has dismissed the notion that Dreams FC's performance in the CAF Confederation Cup indicates an improvement in football in the country.

Despite being newcomers to the CAF inter-club competitions, Dreams FC managed to reach the semifinals.



However, Ahinful emphasized in an interview that attributing their success solely to the development of football standards in Ghana oversimplifies the challenges faced by Ghanaian clubs.

He acknowledged that while Dreams FC has performed admirably, numerous factors need to be considered to elevate Ghanaian football to the desired level.