Stars set for lucrative meet organised by Serena Williams' husband

Gabby Thomas won three gold medals at the Paris Olympics

Source: BBC

The inaugural Athlos NYC is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, featuring many of the world's leading female track athletes competing for unprecedented prizes.

Among the prominent participants are American Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas and Kenyan 1,500m world record holder Faith Kipyegon, all set to showcase their talents at this women's-only track invitational.

The event, initiated by Alexis Ohanian, husband of 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams, offers a remarkable prize pool of $500,000 (£374,000), marking a significant milestone for women's track competitions.



Read full article