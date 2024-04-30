Steadfast FC to receive €7.9m if Abdul Fatawu Issahaku joins Leicester City permanently

Fatawu Issahaku

Steadfast FC, which is owned by Ghanaian politician Haruna Iddrisu, is set to receive €7.9 million if Fatawu Issahaku completes a permanent transfer to Leicester City, according to reports from Flashscore.

Issahaku, who initially joined Leicester on a season-long loan from Sporting CP with an obligation to buy last summer, could activate a €17 million clause if he features in 60% of matches for the Foxes.



Despite facing a transfer embargo for breaching profit and sustainability regulations in the 2022/23 season, Leicester is determined to secure the services of the Ghanaian winger on a permanent basis.



Upon Leicester's payment of the €17 million fee for Issahaku, Steadfast FC will receive half of the profit made from the transfer.

Having been acquired by Sporting CP for €1.2 million in 2022, the total profit from the transfer will amount to €15.8 million, which will be divided between Steadfast and Sporting CP, resulting in both clubs earning €7.9 million each from the transaction.



Issahaku played a pivotal role in Leicester's promotion to the Premier League, contributing with 6 goals and 13 assists.



Haruna Iddrisu also holds ownership of Ghana Premier League outfit Karela United.