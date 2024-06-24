Sports

Stephan Ambrosius joins St. Gallen on three-year deal

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

On Saturday, it was announced that Stephan Ambrosius, a Ghanaian defender, has signed a three-year contract with St. Gallen, a team in the Swiss Super League.

