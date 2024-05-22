Stephan Ambrosius leaves Hamburger SV after 12 years

Stephan Ambrosius

Stephan Ambrosius, the defensive player for Hamburger SV, will be leaving the club at the end of the current season, marking the end of his 12-year association with the team.

Ambrosius, who hails from Ghana, began his journey with HSV at the young age of 13, joining them from FC St. Pauli. His talent and potential allowed him to quickly progress through the ranks, and he made his Bundesliga debut at the age of 18 under former coach Christian Titz.



Being one of the most promising young defenders in the German second tier, there were high hopes that Ambrosius would play a crucial role in the team's rebuilding process. However, his development was hindered by two severe knee injuries, which affected his growth within the squad.

In order to regain his match fitness, Ambrosius spent the previous season on loan at Karlsruher SC before returning to Hamburg to work with head coach Tim Walter. Despite his return, the 25-year-old had limited opportunities to showcase his skills on the field.



Throughout his time at Hamburger SV, Ambrosius appeared in a total of 49 official matches since his debut. However, with the expiration of his current contract, the club has decided not to offer him an extension, leading to his imminent departure.