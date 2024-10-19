Sports

Stephen Appiah bemoans the take over of colts football pitches by estate developers

Screenshot 20241019 101304.png Stephen Appiah

Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has expressed worries about the insufficient number of quality pitches for the growth of youth football in the nation.

He highlighted that numerous fields that previously supported player development in Ghana have been acquired by real estate developers.

Appiah shared these concerns during a session with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports last month, which is looking into the Save Ghana Football petition.

