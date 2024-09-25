Stephen Appiah blames Black Stars coaches for allowing players to feel superior

Stephen Appiah

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has pointed out that players occasionally perceive themselves as more important than their coaches, often influenced by their higher salaries.

He attributes this mindset to the coaches, suggesting they have allowed it to take root. Appiah shared these insights during his testimony before the Parliamentary Select Committee, which is examining the petition from the leaders of the Save Ghana Football Demonstrators presented in February.

When questioned about players' perceptions of superiority over coaches, Appiah remarked, "I think at times, some of these things happen. But I won't blame the players; I would rather blame the coaches because, at the end of the day, you are the boss."



