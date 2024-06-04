Stephen Appiah defends Andre Ayew's place in Black Stars

Stephen Appiah has voiced his support for Le Havre attacking midfielder Andre Ayew

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Stephen Appiah, the former captain of Ghana, has expressed his support for Andre Dede Ayew, the attacking midfielder for Le Havre.

Ayew's exclusion from the national team squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers has led to speculation about his future with the Black Stars.



Appiah, in an interview with 3Sports, believes that Ayew can make a comeback and age should not be the only determining factor.

He pointed out the example of Max Gradel, who at 37 years old played a crucial role in Ivory Coast's success in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Appiah stated that Ayew has proven his worth and his recent performances, especially with his club, speak for themselves.



