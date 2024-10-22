Sports

Stephen Appiah pays tribute to supporters who bought his first football boots

Screenshot 20241022 164208.png Stephen Appiah

Tue, 22 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah recently honored two individuals who significantly influenced his early football career by gifting him his first pair of football boots.

In a heartfelt social media post, Appiah expressed his gratitude towards Ataa Ago and Sister Aryeekaa, highlighting the lasting impact of their kindness on his journey.

He stated, "I wouldn’t be where I am today without you. Your support came at a time when I needed it most. Your care and that first pair of boots will always be part of my story. Those boots weren’t just shoes; they were the start of a dream."

