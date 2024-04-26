Stephen Appiah to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon seat as independent candidate

Stephen Appiah

Stephen Appiah, the former Black Stars player, is reportedly set to contest in the 2024 parliamentary election in Ayawaso West Wuogon.

Appiah is set to run as an independent candidate, entering a race that includes John Dumelo from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) representative, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.



This was revealed by the Spokesperson of the Ayew family Fiifi Tackie via X on April 26, 2024.



"Stephen Appiah to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency as an independent Parliamentary candidate," he stated.





Stephen Appiah to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency as an independent Parliamentary candidate pic.twitter.com/YCems5RukU — F I I F I T A C K I E???? (@fiifitackie) April 26, 2024

He is widely recognized for his role as captain of the Black Stars, leading the team to qualify for their first-ever World Cup appearance in Germany in 2006, as well as securing qualification for the second time in South Africa in 2010.



Throughout his career, Appiah represented Ghana at various levels, including youth, Olympic, and senior competitions.



Notably, he played for renowned clubs such as Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League, as well as Udinese, Parma, Brescia, Juventus, Fenerbahçe, Cesena, and Vojvodina.



With 67 appearances and 15 goals for the Black Stars, Appiah's contribution to Ghanaian football is undeniable.