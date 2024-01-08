Stephen Ntim joins Vice President to commission sports complex at Nalerigu

File photo

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ntim on Sunday joined the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to commission an ultra-modern sports complex the latter personally built for the youth of Nalerigu and its environs in the North East Region.

The sports complex, which is named after the late Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Sheriga, has auxiliary facilities such as a standard astroturf, a VIP stand, changing rooms, stands with a seating capacity of 1000 people, offices, as well as expanded standing areas for future expansion.



The Naa Sheriga Sports Complex will not only enhance sports development in the community, it will also be used as a recreational centre, as it can host many social events.

Speaking to the media during the commissioning, Chairman Stephen Ntim, thanked the Vice President on behalf of the people of Nalerigu for the edifice which he believes will be a venue where great talents will be unearthed.



He urged the residents to put the facility to good use and also adopt a good maintenance culture to ensure it last for a long time.