Steven Desse Mukwala set to leave Asante Kotoko at the end of the season

Steven Desse Mukwala

Source: Football Ghana

Uganda international Steven Desse Mukwala will leave Asante Kotoko at the end of the season, according to local media reports.

The 24-year-old has impressed since joining the Ghana Premier League outfit as a free agent in August 2022.



Mukwala’s current contract is expected to elapse at the end of the season but he will not commit to another contract.



The highly-rated striker reportedly has a verbal agreement with an Algerian club and will depart to join them when his contract expires at Kotoko.

The former Vipers SC forward has been Kotoko’s main man this season, scoring some crucial goals in the Ghana Premier League campaign for the club.



He has racked up eight goals and provided 1 assist in 16 games in the domestic top-flight.