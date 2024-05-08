Steven Mukwala credits Otumfuo for Asante Kotoko's resurgence

Steven Mukwala

Steven Dese Mukwala, the forward for Asante Kotoko, has revealed that the team's impressive turnaround in form was influenced by the inspiring words of His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

During the second round, the Porcupine Warriors had a difficult start, enduring a seven-match winless streak, with six losses in those games.



In response, the players, coach, and management team were summoned by the King and Patron of the club, Otumfuo, who urged them to regain their top form.



Since meeting with Otumfuo, Kotoko has remained unbeaten, winning two matches and drawing one out of the three played.



Mukwala has played a crucial role in the team's recent success and attributes it to the motivation provided by the king.

"The King's motivation and words of wisdom have greatly inspired us," he shared on the club's YouTube channel.



"It served as a reminder of the magnitude of Asante Kotoko. That's the motivation we currently possess," he added.



The Ghana Premier League is currently on a two-week break, and Kotoko will resume action against Chelsea in two weeks.