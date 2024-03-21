Steven Mukwala doesn’t want to extend his contract with Asante Kotoko - Emmanuel Dasoberi

Steven Mukwala

Steven Mukwala, the Ugandan striker for Asante Kotoko, is facing uncertainty about his future at the club as his current contract is nearing its expiration at the end of the season.

Having joined Kotoko from URA SC in 2022, Mukwala has reportedly rejected multiple contract extension offers from the club, indicating his intention to move on.



Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, a member of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) at Kotoko, confirmed Mukwala's decision to part ways with the club during an interview on Kessben FM in Kumasi.



Dasoberi acknowledged the club's efforts to negotiate a contract renewal with Mukwala but revealed that the player remains determined to explore opportunities elsewhere.

"Mukwala Steven Dese doesn’t want to renew his contract. There will be a suitable replacement for Mukwala when the season ends," Dasoberi told Kessben FM.



Mukwala has scored eight goals in 16 league appearances for the Porcupine Warriors and has been selected for the Uganda squad in their upcoming friendly matches, including one against Ghana.