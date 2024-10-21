Stockholm derby suspended after fans throw pyrotechnics

Djurgarden supporters caused a major disruption during a match by setting off pyrotechnics with about 15 minutes left to play, leading to a significant delay.

The game was halted for around 50 minutes as officials tried to manage the situation, eventually deciding to resume the match without fans in attendance.



However, some supporters refused to leave the stadium, prompting the police to announce that the remainder of the game would be postponed until Monday.

Unlike many European leagues, Sweden's Allsvenskan runs from spring to fall, marking a different seasonal schedule for soccer in the region.