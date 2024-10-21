Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Stockholm derby suspended after fans throw pyrotechnics

Djurgarden Supporters' Pyrotechnics Disrupted The Game, Leading To A Lengthy Delay And Eventual Susp Djurgarden supporters' pyrotechnics disrupted the game, leading to a lengthy delay and suspension

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Djurgarden supporters caused a major disruption during a match by setting off pyrotechnics with about 15 minutes left to play, leading to a significant delay.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live