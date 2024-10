Ben Stokes has not played a Test for England since July

Source: BBC

England's captain Ben Stokes is ready to participate in the second Test against Pakistan in Multan, joining pace bowler Matthew Potts in the lineup.

Stokes and Potts are set to take the places of Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson, marking two changes to the team that achieved a historic victory in the first Test.

The second Test, scheduled to start on Tuesday, will take place on the same pitch as the first.



