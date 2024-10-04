Stokes doubtful for first Test against Pakistan

Ben Stokes has not played for England since the end of July

Source: BBC

England's captain, Ben Stokes, remains uncertain for the opening Test against Pakistan in Multan as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined since early August, missing the 2-1 series triumph over Sri Lanka.



On Friday, England conducted their first training session in Multan. Stokes participated by batting in the nets and delivering a few balls from a short run-up.

Last week, he suggested that it is improbable he will be able to bowl at the start of this three-match series, which is set to commence on Monday.



