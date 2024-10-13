Stokes set to play on same pitch as first Test

Ben Stokes has not played a Test for England since the end of July

Source: BBC

England captain Ben Stokes is expected to be ready for the upcoming second Test against Pakistan, likely to take place on the same Multan pitch that hosted the record-setting first Test.

Stokes, who has been sidelined since early August due to a hamstring injury, practiced bowling at full speed in the nets on Sunday as he gears up for the match starting on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the pitch that facilitated remarkable run-scoring in the first Test has been secured and is being dried by two large fans positioned at either end, with repairs made to the creases and bowlers' footmarks.



