Stop the blame game and fix the problem – Rashid Sumaila advises amid Black Stars struggles

Former Ghanaian defender Rashid Sumaila has urged the Black Stars to stop the blame game and focus on solving the team’s ongoing issues amid their recent struggles.

Sumaila’s advice comes as the national team faces criticism for underwhelming performances, sparking frustration among fans and analysts alike.



He emphasized the importance of unity and a proactive approach to fixing the problems affecting the team's results.



Rather than pointing fingers, he called on players, coaches, and the football administration to collaborate in identifying the root causes of their challenges and working toward solutions that will improve performance on the field.

His comments come at a critical time, with the Black Stars preparing for key international competitions like the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and World Cup qualifiers.



Sumaila’s call for accountability and teamwork reflects the broader sentiment that only collective effort and a positive mindset can help the team overcome its current difficulties.