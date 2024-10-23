Stuttgart strike late to sink Juventus

Stuttgart substitute El Bilal Toure scored a late winner

Source: BBC

Stuttgart secured a dramatic stoppage-time victory against 10-man Juventus, marking their inaugural win in the Champions League group stage.

Substitute El Bilal Toure netted the decisive goal in the second minute of added time with a precise finish following an impressive maneuver around a defender, effectively halting Juventus' flawless start to the tournament.



Despite the late nature of the goal, Stuttgart's triumph was well-earned.

Earlier in the match, the visitors had a goal from Deniz Undav controversially disallowed, as the former Brighton striker was deemed to have handled the ball in the lead-up to the score.



Read full article