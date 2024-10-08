Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Sudan games very important for us; we will do our best to win both matches – Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu

Screenshot 20241008 084022.png Elisha Owusu

Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu expresses confidence as the Black Stars prepare for their crucial doubleheader against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The two matches in Group F, set for this month, are critical for enhancing Ghana's chances of qualification.

During a press conference following the team's initial training session on Monday, Owusu emphasized the importance of these upcoming games.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet