Sudan games very important for us; we will do our best to win both matches – Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu

Elisha Owusu

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu expresses confidence as the Black Stars prepare for their crucial doubleheader against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The two matches in Group F, set for this month, are critical for enhancing Ghana's chances of qualification.

During a press conference following the team's initial training session on Monday, Owusu emphasized the importance of these upcoming games.



