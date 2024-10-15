Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
1

Sudan report Black Stars to CAF over JUJU scandals

Video Archive
Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sudan has officially reported Ghana's Black Stars to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over allegations of juju (spiritual interference) ahead of their crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifying match.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live