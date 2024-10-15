Sudan secure 2-0 victory over Black Stars

Sudan secured a 2-0 victory over Ghana in their crucial AFCON 2025 qualifier, delivering a significant blow to the Black Stars’ hopes of progressing in the competition.

The match, played in Benghazi, Libya, saw Sudan take control with two well-taken goals, leaving Ghana unable to mount a comeback despite their efforts.



This defeat puts further pressure on Ghana, who were desperate for a win to boost their standing in Group F.



The Black Stars struggled to break down a resilient Sudanese defense and failed to capitalize on their few opportunities. Sudan’s clinical finishing proved the difference in the game, leaving Ghana with a mountain to climb in their remaining qualifiers.

Coach Otto Addo will now need to reassess his team’s strategy as they face a difficult road ahead in the competition.



The loss significantly jeopardizes Ghana’s qualification hopes, and they must regroup quickly for their upcoming matches if they are to remain in contention for a spot in AFCON 2025.