Sudan secure 2-0 victory over Black Stars

Screenshot 20241015 125557.png Blacks Stars

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sudan secured a 2-0 victory over Ghana in their crucial AFCON 2025 qualifier, delivering a significant blow to the Black Stars’ hopes of progressing in the competition.

