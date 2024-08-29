Sunderland negotiating with RC Lens to sign Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed

Championship club Sunderland is in negotiations with French Ligue 1 team RC Lens regarding the acquisition of Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed, as reported by sources in France.

According to the French publication L’Equipe, discussions are currently taking place and are reportedly advancing well, suggesting a favourable resolution for the English second-tier club.

Sunderland seeks to enhance their midfield capabilities by securing the services of the Ghanaian international, who has attracted interest due to his notable performances over the last two seasons.