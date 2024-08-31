Sunderland unveils new signing Abdul Salis Samed after sealing season-long loan deal

Abdul Salis Samed

Source: Footballghana

Sunderland AFC has officially announced the acquisition of Ghanaian international Abdul Salis Samed.

The club confirmed the agreement on Friday evening, having reached a deal with the French Ligue 1 team RC Lens.



In an official statement, Sunderland AFC revealed that Abdul Salis Samed will join the club on a season-long loan. "Sunderland AFC is pleased to announce the signing of Salis Abdul Samed.

The 24-year-old midfielder has relocated to Wearside on a season-long loan from RC Lens, pending international clearance," stated the club.



Regarding this new addition, Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman expressed satisfaction with the latest signing.