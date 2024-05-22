Super Clash against Hearts of Oak will be difficult but exciting – Kotoko goalkeeper

Frederick Asare

Frederick Asare, the goalkeeper of Asante Kotoko, has acknowledged that the upcoming Super Clash against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League will pose a challenge.

Nevertheless, the highly-regarded shot-stopper is enthusiastic about the game and anticipates an exhilarating competition.



In an interview with the Kotoko media team, Frederick Asare stated, "The Super Class is not about your form, it's about pride, so going into this game, it is going to be difficult but also exciting." Asante Kotoko, having emerged victorious in their previous encounter this season, is aiming for another win to secure a double over Hearts of Oak.



On the other hand, the Phobians view this as an opportune moment to seek revenge against the Porcupine Warriors.

The Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 26.



The match will kick off at 3 pm at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.