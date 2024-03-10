Super Eagles to face Black Stars in friendly match

The game is set to take place in Morocco on March 22nd

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has scheduled a friendly match between its men's football senior national team Super Eagles and Ghana's Black Stars during the upcoming international break.

The game is set to take place in Morocco on March 22nd, as part of two friendly fixtures for the teams.



This will be the first meeting between the two teams since Ghana beat Nigeria to secure a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In addition, Nigeria will play another game against Mali during the March international break, while Ghana will face Uganda four days after playing against the Super Eagles.



It is worth noting that the Black Stars are currently searching for a new head coach following Chris Hughton's dismissal after the AFCON campaign in Cote d'Ivoire.