Support given to Black Stars by GFA and government unbelievable – Shilla Illiasu

Black Stars

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana international Shilla Illiasu has expressed his belief that the Ghana Football Association and the government are extending excessive support to the senior men's national team, known as the Black Stars.

As a member of Ghana's 2006 World Cup team, he characterized this situation as astonishing, noting that such backing is not producing the desired outcomes.

Illiasu's comments came in the wake of Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Sudan during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday in Libya.



