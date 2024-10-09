Surprise club considering Paul Pogba transfer ahead of midfielder’s return

Paul Pogba will make his competitive footballing return early next year

Source: Caughtoffside

The 31-year-old athlete initially faced a four-year ban from competition following a positive test for a prohibited substance.

In an unexpected development, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has recently shortened the Frenchman's suspension to 18 months, acknowledging the midfielder's appeal that his use of the banned substance was "not intentional" (BBC Sport).

As Paul Pogba gears up for his return to the pitch in March of next year, he must contemplate his future, particularly as Juventus has indicated a willingness to discuss his departure.



