Swedru All Blacks head coach Felix Tamakloe confirmed dead

Division One League team Swedru All Blacks has announced the death of their head coach, Felix Tamakloe.

The well-regarded coach passed away due to complications following a mild stroke.



He was hospitalized during his team's Matchday 3 match against Future Stars in the Ashanti Region, where he was advised to take a two-week rest before returning to coaching duties.



Unfortunately, he died on Monday, October 21, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Tamakloe had a notable coaching career, having led teams such as Skyy FC, Sekondi Hasaacas, and FC Samartex.



Currently, Swedru All Blacks is at the top of Zone Two with 10 points after four matches in the 2024/25 Division One League season, aiming for Premier League qualification in his absence.



