Switzerland stun Italy to reach Euro 2024 quarter-finals

Ruben Vargas

Source: BBC

Italy exited Euro 2024 after a lackluster performance against Switzerland, who dominated the match.

Switzerland took an early lead with Remo Freuler's goal, assisted by Ruben Vargas. Vargas doubled the lead 27 seconds into the second half with a stunning shot.



Italy struggled offensively, managing their first shot on target in the 73rd minute and hitting the woodwork twice. Ultimately, Italy's campaign ended without a significant challenge to Switzerland, who will now face the winner of England vs. Slovakia in the quarter-finals.

Switzerland's fans celebrated in Berlin as they advanced to the next round in Dusseldorf.



