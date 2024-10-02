Szczesny joins Barcelona a month after retiring

Wojciech Szczesny

Source: BBC

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has signed with Barcelona for the remainder of the season, a little over a month after announcing his retirement.

The 34-year-old former Poland international retired on August 27 following the termination of his contract with Juventus.

Barcelona's first-choice goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, suffered a significant knee injury during their 5-1 victory against Villarreal last month.



Read full article