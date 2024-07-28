Szoboszlai goal gives Slot first win as Liverpool boss

Dominik Szoboszlai was a £60m signing from RB Leipzig last summer

Source: BBC

Arne Slot earned his first win as Liverpool manager with a 1-0 victory over Real Betis courtesy of an excellent Dominik Szoboszlai finish in Pittsburgh.

The Reds were beaten 1-0 by Preston, external in a behind-closed-doors friendly at their training ground earlier this month but the post-Jurgen Klopp era is now up and running with their first win on their US tour.



Hungarian midfielder Szoboszlai opened the scoring after 34 minutes by sweeping in Mohamed Salah's through ball, while Betis striker Juanmi missed two chances in front of 42,679 fans.

Liverpool lost midfielder Curtis Jones on the half hour mark with Slot saying it was too early to say how bad the injury was.



The Reds face Arsenal in Philadelphia on Thursday and then take on Manchester United in Columbia on Sunday, 4 August.



