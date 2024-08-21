Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

TNA Stadium good facility for Ghana football – Prosper Ogum

Prosper Narteh Ogum 22008 Prosper Narteh Ogum

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, has praised the newly inaugurated TNA Sports Stadium, highlighting its potential benefits for Ghanaian football.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live