Tanzanian side Simba Queens appoint Yussif Basigi as new head coach

Yussif Basigi

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Tanzanian club Simba Queens has confirmed the hiring of seasoned Ghanaian coach Yussif Basigi as their new head coach, according to GHANAsoccernet.com.

Basigi departs from Hasaacas Ladies after an impressive 21 years, seeking a new opportunity in East Africa.

He was instrumental in establishing Hasaacas Ladies in 2003 and has been a significant contributor to the club's achievements, eventually ascending to the position of head coach.



