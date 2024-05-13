Tariq Lamptey celebrates 100th appearance at Brighton

Tariq Lamptey

Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey expressed his joy following his 100th game for Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League.

The 23-year-old player, who transferred from Chelsea in January 2020, has been a consistent part of the team's lineup despite facing injury setbacks.



Lamptey reached the milestone during a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at St James Park, where he came off the bench.



He took to Instagram to share his gratitude for the support and his excitement for achieving this feat.

His return from injury is particularly significant for Ghana coach, Otto Addo, as the team prepares for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.



Lamptey, who now represents Ghana, has contributed three assists in 17 appearances in the current Premier League season.