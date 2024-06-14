Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Sports
0

Tariq Lamptey donates robotic kits to empower girls in Ghana’s tech sector

Tariq Lamptey Foundation Provided VEX Robotics Kits To Support The STEM Program At Achievers Ghana.j Tariq Lamptey Foundation provided VEX Robotics kits to support the STEM program at Achievers Ghana

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has made a significant contribution to empowering young girls in Ghana.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live