Tariq Lamptey donates robotic kits to empower girls in Ghana’s tech sector

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has made a significant contribution to empowering young girls in Ghana.

Through the Tariq Lamptey Foundation, he has donated valuable robotic kits to Achievers Ghana, an organization dedicated to promoting technology education among girls.



This initiative aims to inspire and equip the next generation of female tech leaders in the country.

Lamptey's philanthropic efforts, which run parallel to his football career, focus on various initiatives, including supporting the education of underprivileged children.



This latest contribution reflects Lamptey's commitment to giving back to the community and creating opportunities for youth development.