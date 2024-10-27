Sports

0

Tariqe Fosu wins Man of the Match award after starring in Northampton's victory over Crawley Town

Screenshot 20241027 065905.png Tariqe Fosu earned the Man of the Match

Sun, 27 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu earned the Man of the Match accolade following Northampton Town's 3-0 triumph over Crawley Town in League One.

