Tariqe Fosu wins Man of the Match award after starring in Northampton's victory over Crawley Town

Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu earned the Man of the Match accolade following Northampton Town's 3-0 triumph over Crawley Town in League One.

The English-born player made a significant impact, scoring the opening goal just 16 minutes into the match at Sixfields Stadium on Saturday.



Fosu's dynamic performance on the right side troubled the Crawley defense, contributing to the team's success.



Northampton extended their lead with an own goal from Jay Williams in the 30th minute, and Mitch Pinnock capped off the victory with a goal ten minutes into the second half.

Fosu, who joined Northampton during the summer transfer window after a year without a club post-Brentford, has made a notable start to the season, scoring twice and providing two assists in ten appearances.



He has also represented Ghana four times since making his debut for the national team on October 9, 2020.