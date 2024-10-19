Sports

'Tarkwa should watch out for us on Sunday' - Nations FC Brands manager Kennedy Boakye Ansah

Screenshot 20241019 065248.png Nations FC

Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: Kickgh

Kennedy Boakye Ansah, the Brands and Marketing Manager of Nations FC, expresses confidence that his team will secure a victory against Medeama in their upcoming Ghana Premier League match on Sunday.

Kassim Mingle's squad is set to visit Tarkwa for the matchday 7 encounter at the TNA Stadium.

Currently, Nations FC has achieved two wins and four draws in their six matches, while Medeama boasts three wins, two draws, and one loss.

