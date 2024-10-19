'Tarkwa should watch out for us on Sunday' - Nations FC Brands manager Kennedy Boakye Ansah

Nations FC

Source: Kickgh

Kennedy Boakye Ansah, the Brands and Marketing Manager of Nations FC, expresses confidence that his team will secure a victory against Medeama in their upcoming Ghana Premier League match on Sunday.

Kassim Mingle's squad is set to visit Tarkwa for the matchday 7 encounter at the TNA Stadium.

Currently, Nations FC has achieved two wins and four draws in their six matches, while Medeama boasts three wins, two draws, and one loss.



Read full article