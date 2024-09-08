Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Taylor-Brown wins London Supertri League event

GBs Taylor Brown Wins Supertri London Gold.png GB’s Taylor-Brown wins Supertri London gold

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Georgia Taylor-Brown triumphed at the London leg of the Supertri League, securing victory in a dramatic sprint against Olympic champion Cassandre Beaugrand.

The 30-year-old British athlete managed to fend off a late surge from Beaugrand in the final moments of the last running segment, finishing with a time of 49 minutes and 59 seconds.

Jeanne Lehair, last year's London winner, delivered a strong performance to claim third place despite experiencing a bike crash earlier in the race.

Read full article

Source: BBC