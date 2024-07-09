Taylor Fritz ousts Alexander Zverev to join Tommy Paul in Wimbledon quarters

Taylor Fritz

Tommy Paul arrived at the All England Club early on Sunday morning, patiently waiting for the rain to cease.

After a brief warm-up session, he passed the time in the locker room with a putting competition.



When his match finally began, Paul remained calm and secured a victory against Roberto Bautista Agut.

As the No. 12 seed, he advanced to the quarterfinals, eagerly anticipating his friend Taylor Fritz's upcoming match to continue the Americans' success at Wimbledon.



