Teammates defend Kylian Mbappé after nightclub reports

Wesley Fofana has publicly supported France captain Kylian Mbappé following reports that the Real Madrid player was seen at a nightclub in Sweden during his team's UEFA Nations League victory over Israel.

Mbappé faced criticism for missing matches against Israel and Belgium while being fit to play for Real Madrid.



This scrutiny intensified after Swedish media outlet Aftonbladet reported his nightclub visit in Stockholm, coinciding with France's 4-1 win.

Despite a muscle injury in September, Mbappé returned to play earlier than expected in the Champions League on October 2, although he was left out of Didier Deschamps' squad due to insufficient preparation.