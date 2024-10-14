Sports

Teammates defend Kylian Mbappé after nightclub reports

Kylian Mbappe Will Be Unavailable For France For The First Time Since September 2021.png Kylian Mbappé

Mon, 14 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Wesley Fofana has publicly supported France captain Kylian Mbappé following reports that the Real Madrid player was seen at a nightclub in Sweden during his team's UEFA Nations League victory over Israel.

