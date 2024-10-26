Ten Hag: Why I Prefer Antony to Diallo

Amad Diallo's journey has shifted dramatically from being named Manchester United’s Player of the Month at the season's outset to now finding himself as the third-choice right winger, struggling for playing time.

It has been several weeks since Diallo last appeared on the field for United, and with Marcus Rashford and Antony ahead of him in the lineup, his opportunities for regular play appear to be dwindling.



After being substituted on in the 89th minute due to Antony's injury, Diallo showed visible frustration and may now face a prolonged period on the sidelines.



In the aftermath of United's 1-1 draw with Fenerbahçe, Erik Ten Hag elaborated on his preference for Antony, citing the Brazilian's stronger training performances.

“He’s doing well,” Ten Hag remarked about Diallo, “but I also have to reward Antony for his work in training.”



Ten Hag further emphasized Antony's consistent threat during training sessions, which influenced his decision to select the Brazilian over Diallo.



Diallo did not participate in the recent matches against Aston Villa and Brentford, and his late introduction following Antony's injury raises concerns about his future role within the team.