Ten Hag decision 'not my call' - Ratcliffe

Sports
Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: BBC
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has stated that the decision regarding the future of the beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag is "not my decision."
Ratcliffe, a billionaire who assumed control of football operations at Old Trafford in February, oversaw the club's activation of a one-year extension to Ten Hag's contract in July.
However, in light of a challenging beginning to the season, Ratcliffe emphasized that the United leadership he has established must "assess the situation and make prudent choices."
