Ten Hag decision 'not my call' - Ratcliffe

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe asked by BBC's Dan Roan about Erik ten Hag's future

Source: BBC

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has stated that the decision regarding the future of the beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag is "not my decision."

Ratcliffe, a billionaire who assumed control of football operations at Old Trafford in February, oversaw the club's activation of a one-year extension to Ten Hag's contract in July.

However, in light of a challenging beginning to the season, Ratcliffe emphasized that the United leadership he has established must "assess the situation and make prudent choices."



