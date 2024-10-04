Sports

Ten Hag decision 'not my call' - Ratcliffe

Screenshot 20241004 155857.png Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe asked by BBC's Dan Roan about Erik ten Hag's future

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has stated that the decision regarding the future of the beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag is "not my decision."

Ratcliffe, a billionaire who assumed control of football operations at Old Trafford in February, oversaw the club's activation of a one-year extension to Ten Hag's contract in July.

However, in light of a challenging beginning to the season, Ratcliffe emphasized that the United leadership he has established must "assess the situation and make prudent choices."

