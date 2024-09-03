Sports

Ten Hag has Man Utd backing despite Liverpool loss

Erik Ten Hag Tottenham Ajax 30042019 1fska75l9zutn13sqpa8haz3wd Erik ten Hag

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, has the support of key figures at Old Trafford to achieve the long-term success the club desires.

Following a disappointing eighth-place finish last season, which was the club's lowest since 1990, ten Hag managed to secure a win in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

However, he now faces renewed pressure after a 3-0 loss to Liverpool at home, which has left United in 14th place in the Premier League with just three points from three matches.

A defeat against Southampton after the international break on September 14 would mark the club's worst start since the 1986-87 season, when they earned only one point from their first four games, leading to Ron Atkinson's dismissal and the appointment of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Read full article

Source: BBC