Ten Hag's Man Utd stun rivals City to win FA Cup

Ten Hag Bruno Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates the FA Cup win with captain Bruno Fernandes

Sat, 25 May 2024 Source: BBC

Manchester United, under manager Erik ten Hag, achieved a surprising FA Cup final victory over favorites Manchester City at Wembley.

Despite speculation that ten Hag might be sacked by new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe regardless of the outcome, United delivered their best performance of the season.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo in the first half gave United a strong lead. City applied pressure in the second half, with Erling Haaland hitting the post and Andre Onana making crucial saves.

Although Jeremy Doku scored late for City, United secured a 2-1 win, their first FA Cup triumph since 2016.

