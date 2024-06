Erik ten Hag won the FA Cup last month, his second major trophy in two seasons at Manchester United

Source: BBC

Erik Ten Hag is set to continue as Manchester United's manager after a thorough evaluation by the club's board.

Talks are underway to extend his contract, which is set to expire soon.



The review process began right after the FA Cup final, with rumours of Ten Hag's potential dismissal circulating.

However, United's 2-1 victory over



Manchester City has shifted the perspective towards a more optimistic direction for the club.



