Ten-man Turkey deny Bellamy's new model Wales

Turkey's Baris Yilmaz Was Sent Off In The 62nd Minute.png Turkey's Baris Yilmaz was sent off in the 62nd minute

Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Wales showcased a promising preview of their potential under new head coach Craig Bellamy, despite finishing in a goalless stalemate against 10-man Turkey in the Nations League.

Bellamy's dynamic and aggressive approach was apparent from the outset, as his agile team consistently pressured their rivals and launched creative attacks.

Although Aaron Ramsey and Joe Rodon squandered excellent opportunities and Sorba Thomas had a first-half goal ruled out, the home crowd remained optimistic about the team's performance.

