Teshie Maami: Health Minister hosts electrifying night arm-wrestling tomorrow

The Ledzokuku Constituency will host the Friday Night Armwrestling event on July 26, 2024, at the Teshie Maami Community Center.

Organized by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation and Health Minister Dr. Bernard Oko Boye, who is also a Parliamentary Aspirant and former arm wrestler, the event promises intense competition and community spirit.



Dr. Oko Boye will host and participate in a friendly match against Ghana Armwrestling’s vice president, Dr. Kofi Addo-Agyekum.

The event will feature matches for novices and seasoned athletes, a demonstration by Ghana’s national team, and attractive rewards for winners, creating an exciting and engaging evening for all.



