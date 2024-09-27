Sports

The British coach building Seahawks' new 'Legion of Boom'

Aden Durde Is In His Seventh Season As A Full Time NFL Coach.png Aden Durde is in his seventh season as a full-time NFL coach

Fri, 27 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Aden Durde rarely finds the opportunity to pause and consider the remarkable journey he is undertaking in the NFL.

Since he became the first full-time NFL coach from Britain in 2018, Durde has dedicated the majority of his time to the rigorous demands of American football.

After starting with the Atlanta Falcons, he received a promotion in 2020 and then advanced further in his coaching career by joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

